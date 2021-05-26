Hollywood

Driver Injured in 101 Freeway Shooting in Hollywood, Stretch of Freeway Shut Down

By City News Service

A man in his 30s was wounded Wednesday morning in a car-to-car shooting on the northbound 101 Freeway in Hollywood, and a stretch of the freeway was closed until further notice.

The shooting involved a possible dark-colored SUV and silver Chevy pickup truck and occurred about 1:55 a.m. south of the Santa Monica Boulevard exit, according to Sgt. Jeff Lane of the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered a leg injury in the shooting and crashed the truck into the center divider of the freeway, Lane said.

Video from the scene showed a silver pickup truck with at least one bullet hole, significant front-end damage, and a blown tire in lanes of the freeway.

A passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene, but declined further medical treatment.

A detailed description of the suspect vehicle, shooter or a motive for the shooting were not immediately available.

The shootings do not appear to be linked to the rash of BB and pellet gun shootings on Southern California freeways, Lane said.

The northbound lanes of the Hollywood Freeway were blocked at Santa Monica Boulevard until further notice, and traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Melrose Avenue.

