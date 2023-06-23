Driver suspected of DUI in rollover crash that damaged parked cars in Anaheim

A man is behind bars after police say his car flipped and damaged several parked SUVs in Anaheim.

The incident happened Friday after midnight along Magnolia Avenue near Greenleaf Avenue. Police said the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Long Beach resident Michael Brian, was initially missing from the scene.

“When I looked out the window, I thought he hit my car. All I saw was the right tire above my roof because the car was flipped over,” said Hiraldo Casanoa, who owns one of three SUVs hit during the overnight collision.

Luis Martinez told NBC4 he heard a loud noise and found two of his SUVs smashed and undrivable.

Anaheim police say they were notified about a rollover collision. When officers arrived to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue, they discovered a Jaguar SUV on it’s side, but the driver was missing.

The street was taped off for hours as the investigation got underway. One of the parked vehicles damaged by the crash leaked gasoline which had firefighters assisting at the scene.

Anaheim police said the driver of the overturned SUV was found nearby and identified as Bryan. He was arrested for DUI, and police said he had outstanding warrants.

After sunrise, neighbors said the area has had problems over the years with drivers speeding over the 40 mph limit. Pete Gonzalez built a cement wall around his property to stay safe.

“I’ve been here for seven years, and I’ve seen 10 accidents. Sideswipes, a turnover and another car flew by and hit 10 cars including mine,” Gonzalez said.

Police have not said if speeding was a factor in Friday morning’s collision, but residents are hoping something can be done to prevent another crash from happening again.

All the car owners told NBC4 they have car insurance, but it’s the hassle of getting that process going that had them frustrated.

Police said it’s unclear what caused the vehicle to overturn, but the investigation is ongoing.