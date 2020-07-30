SoCal Wakes Up to Jolt From a Magnitude-4.2 Earthquake in Pacoima

What to Know A magnitude-4.2 earthquake in Pacoima was reported at about 4:30 a.m.

Residents reported shaking throughout the San Fernando Valley.

At least one aftershock of magnitude-3.3 followed the main shock.

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake rattled Southern California early Thursday, delivering an alarming wake-up call for many residents in the San Fernando Valley.

The quake, reported at about 4:30 a.m., was centered in the Pacoima area. Shaking was reported across a widespread part of the San Fernando Valley.

People in Glendale, La Crescenta, downtown Los Angeles,

the Miracle Mile area, Hollywood and Pasadena also reported feeling the quake.

At least one aftershock of magnitude-3.3 followed. There were no reports of damage.

An early morning earthquake rattles SoCal. Posted by NBC LA on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Carlos Garcia lives in Pacoima. Like many who felt the shaking, he was sleeping at the time.

“We were woken up by the earthquake,” said Garcia. “When I woke up, I just felt the jolt. Got up, checked on the family. Everyone was ok.”

Manuel Rivera was taking a nap in his car at an Arco gas station in Pacoima before work when his sleep was interrupted.

Mauel Rivera was taking a nap before work when he felt a jolt. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Thursday July 30, 2020.

"I thought somebody was hitting my car," said Rivera. "But no, that was the earthquake."

North Hollywood resident Patty Rodriguez was one of several people who said she heard a rumbling noise before the main jolt. It was strong enough to open up some of her kitchen cabinets, but there was no significant damage.

"It did make a noise, but then I walk to the door, just a few steps, and it was a jolt," Rodriguez said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it immediately implemented its

post-earthquake protocols, with fire department vehicles and helicopters

patrolling its 470 square-mile jurisdiction to look for damage or residents

needing help. About 5:30 a.m., the department said it had completed

its protocols.

The epicenter in the north San Fernando Valley is in the same area as the 1971 San Fernando earthquake. Also known as the Sylmar quake, the magnitude-6.5 Feb. 9, 1971 earthquake left more than 60 people dead and caused about $500 million in property damage.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit