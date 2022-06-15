El Monte Officers Murdered, Alleged Killer on Probation for Illegal Gun

The man who police say murdered El Monte Police Department officer Joseph Santana and Corporal Michael Paredes at a motel Tuesday afternoon was on probation at the time for being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records and officials confirmed.

Family members and law enforcement sources told the I-Team that Justin William Flores, 35, was killed during the confrontation with the officers, that happened after someone called 9-1-1 and reported a stabbing in progress.

City of El Monte The city of El Monte announced Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were killed in the line of duty.

LA Superior Court records show Flores was sentenced in February of 2021 to 20 days in jail and two years probation after he pleaded no contest to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm following an arrest in March of 2020.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prosecutors dismissed two other counts when Flores entered the plea; one for being a felon in possession of ammunition and another of being in possession of methamphetamine.

The records show Flores was considered a felon because of a 2011 conviction for burglary that led to a 2-year term in state prison.

Court records also showed at least a dozen other prosecutions, many resolved with no contest pleas and probationary sentences, for charges such as driving with a suspended license, being under the influence of a controlled substance, or resisting arrest.

The investigation entered its 13th hour around 6 a.m. Wednesday, as police try to figure out what led to the shooting that killed two El Monte officers. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Law enforcement sources told the I-Team they believed at least one of the two murdered officers would have recognized Flores on sight and by name.

Flores' family members said he had been working in construction and sometimes stayed with his longtime girlfriend at the Siesta Inn motel on Garvey Ave. where the shooting happened.

Family members told NBCLA that they'd seen Flores recently and said he seemed "fine."

City officials say the officers were looking at a report of a possible stabbing when a gunman confronted them and opened fire. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.