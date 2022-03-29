Elton John Adds Third Dodger Stadium Concert for November

Pop superstar Elton John Tuesday announced a third show at Dodger Stadium as part of his upcoming farewell tour.

John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe" will begin May 27 in Frankfurt, Germany.

He announced last year that his final shows in the United States would be at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 19-20, 2022. He updated the tour list Tuesday to add a Nov. 17 date at the stadium.

The venue has special meaning for John, who performed two famous concerts at the stadium on Oct. 25-26, 1975, at the height of his popularity.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I am loving every minute of these shows and I can't wait to see you on the last dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour," John tweeted.

Among the other new dates announced Tuesday was a concert at Petco Park in San Diego on Nov. 9.

"I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," John tweeted in June.

"Whether it's next summer in Frankfurt or the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time."

John, 75, will perform in Europe and New Zealand from January through at least July of 2023, and has also mentioned that he would perform shows in Australia.

Tickets go on sale April 6, with presale tickets for "Rocket Club" members available April 1. More information can be found at www.eltonjohn.com.