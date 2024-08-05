Encino

Encino home targeted by masked burglars while homeowners were inside

The homeowners were startled by broken glass on the first floor of their home. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Burglars targeted another home in Encino early Monday while the homeowners were inside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The LAPD received a report of a home burglary at around 12:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Firmament Avenue in Encino. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A group of people wearing hoodies and gloves were seen on surveillance video at the home.

The homeowners were startled by broken glass on the first floor of their home. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

By the time police arrived, the suspected burglars had left the scene. It was unclear if anything was stolen.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Encino
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us