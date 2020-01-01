Eye Rose Floats After the Parade

What to Know Jan. 1 from 1-5 p.m. and Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry is 4 p.m. both days)

E. Sierra Madre Blvd. and E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena (free shuttles available from select area lots)

$20 through Sharp Seating Company

Naming a favorite flower?

That's difficult enough in the springtime, when our public gardens and private yards are awash in purple jacaranda buds and lavender wisteria petals and the beautiful reds and pinks of the bougainvillea.

But answering that question becomes even more challenging, in the most delightful way, when one is facing a massively sized and marvelously decorated Rose Parade float.

For you're not only naming your favorite flowers, but how well the flowers chosen represent the ideas the float designers had in mind.

Best put your discussion cap on, and find a flower-loving friend, and block out a few hours on Jan. 1 or 2, 2020 for the annual Post Parade: A Showcase of Floats, the final event on the Tournament of Roses New Year's calendar.

It's the happening that invites float fans to lean closer in order to get an eyeful of seeds and rices and petals and such, the sorts of things they may not be able to quite discern from the curb on Colorado Boulevard or their couch at home.

And the White Suiters will be out to answer questions, so if you've ever wanted to chat up a honest-to-roses Tournament volunteer, here's your chance.

There are free shuttles to hop onto, so find the nearest lot and all the information here.

Oh yes, and you'll need a ticket, too, which you'll find through the Sharp Seating Company.

Starting 2020 in the presence of flowery artworks?

You can choose lucky meals and lucky talismen, too, but standing near the fab floats of the Rose Parade is as sunshiny and sweet as a spring garden, albeit a spring garden that's been remixed and re-imagined as an on-the-move sculpture.