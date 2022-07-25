Family of Jabali Dumas Says Adding His Accused Killer to FBI's 10 Most Wanted List is Sign of Hope

As the FBI adds an accused killer to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list, the victim's family says the latest push for justice after three years is a sign of progress.

Jabali Dumas’ brother, Thomas Ware, is crediting NBCLA’s “Seeking Justice” series with bringing attention to the case that has now garnished the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Jabali Dumas, 46, was killed on Aug. 15, 2019 in Pacoima. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The FBI added Omar Alexander Cardenas to its Top 10 Most Wanted list, a list that boasts a 93% success rate in capturing those deemed a threat to American interests.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous, the FBI said in a statement.

Dumas, a beloved 46-year-old father, was gunned down on a sunny afternoon on Aug. 15, 2019 in Sylmar. He had just gotten off work at a trash company and stopped at a convenience store in the 11900 block of Foothill Boulevard for a cold drink. He did that often, for years. It was a neighborhood he knew well. But it was this day when LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives say someone walked up on Dumas and fired multiple shots that killed him.

NBCLA profiled the case in May of 2021 and showed exclusive video of the shooting – with Cardenas walking away while trying to keep his pants from falling. It’s those images that are now making national – and international rounds.

“We appreciate this so much,” Ware said in a text message to NBCLA. "You launched the media attention for Jabali and it’s working. We’re grateful for NBC.”

Authorities believe Cardenas fled the Los Angeles area, possibly to Mexico, to avoid prosecution. He may be employed as a construction worker and there are state and federal warrants out for his arrest, the statement said.

Cardenas, whose nickname is "Dollar," is the 528th addition to the FBI's list of notorious fugitives that dates back to 1950.

Cardenas, 27, is allegedly a member of the "Pierce Street" gang, the FBI said. The statement said he may also associate with a street gang known as "Pacoima Van Nuys Boys - Anybody Killas."