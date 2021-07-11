Fiery Crash Leaves Vehicle Engulfed in Flames and Two People Seriously Hurt in Vermont Square Area

A fiery crash left one vehicle engulfed in flames and two people in that car seriously hurt Sunday in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles.

The crash took place at about 1:05 p.m. at 5131 S. Western Ave., according to spokeswoman Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The auto fire extended into vegetation on a vacant lot and exposed one house to the flames, Stewart said.

Firefighters knocked down the fire and transported a man and a woman in their early 20s to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, Stewart continued.

One Los Angeles police officer suffered a minor cut but declined transport to a hospital, she said. The crash was being investigated by LAPD's South Traffic Division, Stewart said.