Los Angeles

Fiery Crash Leaves Vehicle Engulfed in Flames and Two People Seriously Hurt in Vermont Square Area

The auto fire extended into vegetation on a vacant lot and exposed one house to the flames, Stewart said.

By City News Service

Police tape
Getty Images

A fiery crash left one vehicle engulfed in flames and two people in that car seriously hurt Sunday in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles. 

The crash took place at about 1:05 p.m. at 5131 S. Western Ave., according to spokeswoman Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The auto fire extended into vegetation on a vacant lot and exposed one house to the flames, Stewart said. 

Firefighters knocked down the fire and transported a man and a woman in their early 20s to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, Stewart continued. 

One Los Angeles police officer suffered a minor cut but declined transport to a hospital, she said. The crash was being investigated by LAPD's South Traffic Division, Stewart said.

Heat Wave 1 hour ago

Fires Rage in Several States as Heat Wave Broils US West

coronavirus pandemic 1 hour ago

LA County Reports More Than 1,000 New Cases of COVID-19 for Third Straight Day

All-Star game 2 hours ago

4 Arrested, Guns Seized at Hotel Near All-Star Game Events

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesCrashVermont
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us