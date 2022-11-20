Fire Decimates Commercial Building in Downtown LA, Site of Previous Burn

Fire decimated a one-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, which was also the site of a previous burn, authorities said.

A firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening burn injury battling the blaze and was taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to Brian Humphrey of the LAFD.

Firefighters dispatched at 2:31 a.m. to 1552 E. Newton St. reported a fire through the roof of the structure with its flames threatening an adjacent pallet yard. The fire was knocked down at 3:57 a.m.

The blaze was categorized as a major emergency structure fire at 3:13 a.m., with 106 firefighters at the location and flames extending to some contents at the pallet yard and briefly threatening two nearby commercial structures.

The address of the fire was eventually revised from 1552 E. Newton St. to 1456 S. Long Beach Ave.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.