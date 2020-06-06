Fire Erupts Near Dodger Stadium

A small brush first broke out near Dodger Stadium Saturday.

The fire was approximately 2 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the California Highway Patrol temporarily closed the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway from the 101 Freeway interchange.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert, shutting down the

Stadium Way on-ramp and off-ramp, along with the Hill Street on-ramp.

The fire was reported around 4:08 p.m., according to the LAFD.

The fire was knocked down as of 5:10 p.m. with the help of 59 LAFD firefighters, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.