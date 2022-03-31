Firefighters Respond to Reports of Explosions and Fire in Montclair

Firefighters responded to a fire and reports of explosions Thursday morning in the San Bernardino County community of Montclair.

Several explosions were reported near the intersection of Mission Avenue and Mission Boulevard. Details about the property that was heavily damaged were not immediately available.

Details about what caused the explosions were not immediately available.

Aerial video showed debris scattered around the property.

No injuries have been reported.

