Firefighters strengthen control lines on the Line Fire

Containment on the Line Fire grows as firefighters use cooler temperatures to strengthen control lines in San Bernardino County.

The Line Fire has burned 38,417 acres and containment is at 29% as of Saturday night.

Clear skies and seasonable temperatures in the area have provided favorable conditions in the fight against the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

"Tonight, cool temperatures and light and variable winds are expected. Fire growth will continue to be moderated by cooler weather. Firefighters are strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots," wrote Cal Fire in their latest update.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Cal Fire says the Line Fire is starting to inch towards communities on the northeast side of the Santa Ana River, prompting new concerns for neighbors in Big Bear. Amber Firas reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2024.

For the latest information on evacuation orders, warnings, road closures and shelters visit the Cal Fire website.