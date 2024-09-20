California Wildfires

Flash flood warning issued in Line Fire burn scars

Authorities warned people to move away from the recently burned area as heavy rains could lead to rockslides and mudslides.

By Helen Jeong

A flash flood warning was issued in the burn scars of the Line Fire Friday afternoon.

As the San Bernardino County mountains saw September rainfall, there could be “life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,” the National Weather Service warned.

Thunderstorms were producing heavy rain across the mountain communities including San Bernardino, Redlands, Running Springs, Yucaipa and Big Bear. 

Forecasters expected up to 1.25 inches of rain. 

The flash flood warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities warned people to move away from the recently burned area as heavy rains could lead to rockslides, mudslides and debris flow.

The Line Fire, which started more than two weeks ago, scorched nearly 40,000 acres at 53% containment as of Friday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
