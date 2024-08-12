Flavor Flav offers Jordan Chiles a bronze clock necklace as medal replacement

Flavor Flav continues to show support for American Olympians, this time offering gymnast Jordan Chiles a bronze clock necklace to replace her forfeited medal.

In a post on X, Flavor Flav wrote "Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!!"

Chiles was ordered to return her bronze medal by the IOC following an appeal from the Romanian Gymnastics Federation. The ruling stated that Chiles' coach, Cecile Landi, made an appeal about the gymnast's score, which was 4 seconds past the deadline.

International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) guidelines require coaches to make any appeal of a score within one minute of the score being posted.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Romania’s Ana Barbosu replaced American Jordan Chiles as the Olympic bronze medalist in gymnastics floor exercise.

Flavor Flav was also a huge supporter of the U.S. women's water polo team, not only sponsoring the team but being the ultimate hype man.

The clock-wearing icon has earned the respect of athletes and fans across the Olympic atmosphere.