Funeral, Public Service Set For Rev. Dr. Frederick Price

The public will have a chance to say farewell to the late Rev. Dr. Frederick K.C. Price early next month after Price's death last week at the age of 89.

An “open to the public lying in repose closed casket viewing” was scheduled for March 4 and March 5 at Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S. Vermont Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, church officials announced Friday.

On Saturday, March 6, an 11 a.m. live-streamed service will occur followed by a private family burial. The service may be viewed on Ever Increasing Faith Ministries' YouTube channel and Facebook page. Strict adherence to all safety protocols will be enforced, officials said.

Price died on Feb. 12 from complications of COVID-19.

Catholics and Protestants in Dusseldorf attended Good Friday Mass via their cars on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Price and his wife of 67 years, Dr. Betty Price, founded the Crenshaw Christian Center in 1973, first located at 9550 Crenshaw Boulevard in Inglewood before moving in 1981 to the former Pepperdine University campus on South Vermont Avenue at 79th Street. Its membership grew from 300 to more than 28,000.

In 1986, construction began on the 10,000-seat FaithDome. That same year, the Prices and Angela Evans founded FKCP III Christian Schools. The elementary school opened in 1986, a middle school in 1987 and a high school in 1992, according to the Price schools' website.

Price's “Ever Increasing Faith” broadcast debuted on Fox11 in 1978 and was eventually seen around the world. His ministry includes 16 Helps Ministry auxiliaries, the Apostle Frederick Price Ministry Training Institute and the Crenshaw Christian Center New York.

The Santa Monica native was also the author of more than 50 books on faith, healing and prosperity, and was an early adopter of using social media as part of his ministry.