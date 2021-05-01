Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Southern California

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the eighth consecutive day, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.084, its highest amount since Nov. 10, 2019.

The average price has increased 5.8 cents over the past eight days, including 1.5 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.2 cents more than one week ago, 13.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.254 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 85.2 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21.

The Orange County average price rose for the fifth consecutive day and seventh time in eight days, increasing 1.1 cents to $4.057, its highest amount since Nov. 8, 2019.

As the economy reopens, demand is expected to increase, along with California switching to a summer blend. Randy Mac reported on NBC4 News on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

It has risen 6.1 cents over the past eight days, including 1.1 cents on Friday.

The Orange County average price is 5.5 cents more than one week ago, 12.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.274 greater than one year ago. It has risen 84.9 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20.

Sightly reduced gasoline production and inventories are continuing to put upward pressure on Southern California gas prices, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Los Angeles County average price is 4.1 cents less than it was on May 1, 2019, while the Orange County average price is 4.5 cents less.