Griffith Park

Griffith Park Temporarily Closed Due to Easter Sunday Crowds

The park closure comes a day before more coronavirus restrictions were set to be ease in LA County.

Downtown Los Angeles and the Griffith Observatory are seen in this photo taken from the Tom LaBonge Summit in Griffith Park.
Jonathan Lloyd/NBCLA

Los Angeles Griffith Park was temporarily closed on Easter Sunday afternoon due to large holiday crowds.

It was not immediately clear when the 4,200 acre park will reopen to more visitors, but the Los Angeles Park Rangers office said the park was closed for the time being due to capacity concerns. It is a popular weekend destination with even more people visiting the park's picnic areas on holidays.

In a tweet, the LA Zoo said anyone with tickets will be allowed to pass on Zoo Drive.

Parts of the park, including Griffith Observatory and Travel Town, were already closed due to pandemic restrictions.

The closure comes a day before more coronavirus restrictions were set to ease as Los Angeles County enters the state’s orange tier for reopening. Movie theaters, restaurants, churches, museums, zoos and aquariums can go from 25% to 50% of capacity. Gym capacity will be increased from 10% to 25%.

