Los Angeles Griffith Park was temporarily closed on Easter Sunday afternoon due to large holiday crowds.

It was not immediately clear when the 4,200 acre park will reopen to more visitors, but the Los Angeles Park Rangers office said the park was closed for the time being due to capacity concerns. It is a popular weekend destination with even more people visiting the park's picnic areas on holidays.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

In a tweet, the LA Zoo said anyone with tickets will be allowed to pass on Zoo Drive.

NOTICE: Griffith Park is currently closed due to capacity concerns. Zoo guests with tickets will be permitted to pass on Zoo Drive. Please be prepared to show your printed ticket or e-ticket on your mobile device. Have a great time at the Zoo! — Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) April 4, 2021

Parts of the park, including Griffith Observatory and Travel Town, were already closed due to pandemic restrictions.

The closure comes a day before more coronavirus restrictions were set to ease as Los Angeles County enters the state’s orange tier for reopening. Movie theaters, restaurants, churches, museums, zoos and aquariums can go from 25% to 50% of capacity. Gym capacity will be increased from 10% to 25%.