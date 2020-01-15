missing

Have You Seen Them? Lancaster Women, 49 and 18, Missing

By City News Serivce

Authorities asked for the public's help this morning in locating two Lancaster women who have not been in contact with their family in more than a week.

Riny Martinez, 49, and 18-year-old Nayeli Martinez, were last contacted by relatives on Jan. 5 and Riny was last seen Jan. 6 at work in the 2000 block of Avenue I, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Riny is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Nayeli is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds with brown
eyes and black hair. Both women are Hispanic, Crowder said. The relationship between the two was unclear.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Clippers 3 hours ago

Kawhi Leonard Scores 43 in 3 Quarters as Clippers Rout Cavaleirs

Torrance 5 hours ago

After 7-Eleven Attack Using Beer Bottles in Torrance, Worker in Critical Condition

"Family members are concerned for their well-being and asking for the
public's assistance in locating them,'' Crowder said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of the missing women was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

missingLancaster
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us