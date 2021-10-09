Man Possibly Beaten to Death by Hawthorne Crowd After Almost Hitting People on Sidewalk

A man was killed in Hawthorne Saturday, and authorities were investigating the possibility that he was beaten to death by people who pulled him from a truck that nearly missed striking several patrons standing on a sidewalk in front of a business.

Hawthorne police received several calls at about 12:10 a.m. regarding a vehicle driving on the sidewalk attempting to strike people who were standing on the sidewalk, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The motorist had an earlier verbal altercation inside a business in the 14200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard and was asked to leave, but returned driving his truck onto the sidewalk and nearly struck several patrons, sheriff's officials said.

The man eventually lost control of the truck and allowed it to strike a tree.



"Surrounding patrons attempted to take the driver out of the vehicle, but the driver was able to accelerate and drove his truck into a nearby building,'' according to an LASD statement. "Patrons again took the driver out of the vehicle, and a physical altercation ensued, at this time Hawthorne police arrived on scene.''

Police responded at 2:10 a.m. to the 14200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Meza said there were four male suspects but no description was available.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.