Suspect arrested in Pasadena hit-and-run crash that killed 2

A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday that killed two people in Pasadena.

The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. on Raymond Street where officers found the victims and a mangled Nissan Versa that had been struck by a Lincoln Navigator. The SUV was traveling at high speed when it T-boned the Nissan, investigators said.

The Navigator was left at the location in a residential neighborhood.

According to the medical examiner's office, 63-year-old Antonio Mendoza Hernandez died at the scene and 33-year-old Veralice Yanira Membreno Orellana died at a hospital.

On Friday, police said 30-year-old Jeffrey Butler, of Altadena, was arrested in the deadly crash on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit and run resulting in death, and violation of parole.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.