Texas Man Charged in Shooting Death of Girl at Hollywood Street Race

A Texas man was charged Tuesday with killing a teenage girl and injuring an innocent bystander when a fight that erupted following an illegal Hollywood street race ended in gunfire.

Ramon Roque Monreal, 33, of El Paso, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on one count each of murder and attempted murder, along with gun and great bodily injury allegations.

Prosecutors plan to increase Ramon's $3 million bail to $5 million, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

If convicted as charged, Monreal faces a maximum sentence of 80 years to life in prison.

Monreal is accused of pulling out a gun during a brawl that erupted early Sunday morning at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. Some of the fight, which broke out just after midnight, was caught on cell phone video, and the shots can be heard ringing out as the combatants grappled.

Prosecutors allege that when people in the crowd attempted to disarm Monreal, he fired multiple shots.

Gene Kang reported on NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

At least one of the bullets struck 17-year-old Alejandra "Ale'' Estrada of Huntington Park, who died at the scene.

Officer Kevin Snare of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center said there had been a street race in the area. A large group of people gathered at the popular Hollywood intersection after the race, leading to the fight.

According to reports from the scene, another man was also shot but suffered only minor injuries, and took himself to a hospital, though prosecutors allege a victim other than Estrada suffered great bodily injury.

Monreal was in possession of a firearm when he was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of 223rd and Figueroa streets, according to the LAPD.

Friends of the teen killed in the shooting gathered at the scene throughout the day Sunday, leaving candles and photos and writing messages.

On a GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $30,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, the girl was described as "one of a kind and the life of the party.''

"Yesterday around midnight, Ale was caught in crossfire at a car show and was shot and killed instantly,'' according to the page. "This hit everybody by surprise. She was in the wrong place at the wrong time and unfortunately it cost her her life. She will forever live in our hearts.''