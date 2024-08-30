Resident stabs intruder in early morning break-in at Winnetka home

A man who broke into a Winnetka home was stabbed early Friday by someone inside the residence.

Officers responded at about 4 a.m. to the 20100 block of Elkwood Street, where they found the suspected intruder, identified on as a man in his 20s. He had been stabbed in a confrontation with two people inside the home, police said.

The intruder was first confronted by the family's adult daughter, then by her father, police said.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Four family members inside the home were not injured.