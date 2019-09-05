What to Know Sept. 20 through Nov. 17

$39

2118 East Seventh Place, Los Angeles, CA 90021

If you've been waiting with bated breath for the appropriate time to break out your fake spider webs, goblin goodies, and Halloween décor, a familiar pop-up is back with plenty of time before the spookiest season of the year.

"I Like Scary Movies," an interactive experience, is creeping back into Southern California in late September.

This year, you'll be able to visit Crystal Lake where Jason Voorhees will haunt your campside fire as "Friday the 13th" has been added to the lineup of spine-tingling exhibits.

I Like Scary Movies: See Inside the Art Installation

I Like Scary Movies is now open in LA, it's an art installation where you can literally walk into your favorite horror films. Aliya Jasmine gives you a spooky first-hand look inside. For more videos like this follow us on social media @NBCLA (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

Scary movie lovers will recall that this is essentially an encore for the pop-up experience after its extended run that ended in July.

So grab a buddy — and don't let him investigate that weird noise for just a minute by himself in a "what's the worst that could happen?" fashion — and grab your tickets, for you are about to enter the Overlook Hotel from "The Shining," sweat a little in Freddy Krueger's boiler room, and stumble through the nightmare that is Pennywise's lair.

Get your general admission tickets here for $39.

Do note that it is in a different location than last time.