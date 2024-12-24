Compton

Illegal fireworks light up the sky over Compton and shatter windows

Deputies responded the neighborhood near Compton College Sunday night after receiving calls about an illegal fireworks show.

By Macy Jenkins and Jonathan Lloyd

Illegal fireworks erupted over the weekend in Compton in a chaotic surprise holiday lights show that rattled windows and nerves.

Deputies responded the neighborhood near Compton College Sunday night after receiving calls about an illegal fireworks show. Residents said the fireworks blasts went on for several minutes and could be seen from miles around. 

“It was just like a big flame and bunch of fireworks just started, like, randomly,” said Lorena Barrios.

Barrios said the fireworks went on for about 30 to 45 minutes. Other witnesses said the explosions continued for 15 minutes.

“It was going on a long time,” another resident told NBCLA. “ My kids were scared about it.”

The display appeared to be coming from near a Department of Motor Vehicles office on Santa Fe Avenue, just north of the 91 Freeway, residents said. The blasts shattered windows at the DMV building.

Hundreds of people could be seen from a California Highway Patrol helicopter gathering near the DMV, the CHP said.

No arrests were reported Monday. Firefighters put out several brush fires started by the fireworks.

The city of Compton said in a statement that it does not condone the use of illegal fireworks, “especially during the holiday Eason when families should feel secure in their neighborhoods. We will continue to enforce local ordinances that prohibit illegal fireworks.”

