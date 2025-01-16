Instruments, outfits, posters auctioned by music stars for wildfire relief

More than 60 one-of-a-kind items, including a signed Fender Telecaster belonging to Bruce Springsteen, will be auctioned to benefit wildfire relief in the hours before the 2025 Grammy Awards, announced today.

The Julien's Auctions MusiCares Charity Relief Auction will also feature a sequined jumpsuit belonging to Dolly Parton, a Stevie Nicks-signed top hat, a Telecaster signed by Olivia Rodrigo, a Gibson Les Paul guitar with pickguard signed by Neil Young, and items from Brian Wilson, Lionel Richie, Sza, Ringo Starr, Slash, Sting, Billie Eilish and others.

The auction will take place live at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the Recording Academy in Santa Monica and online on juliensauctions.com.

The annual event, held in conjunction with the MusiCares Persons of the Year celebration, raises essential funds that help music professionals recover from crises, including the unprecedented challenges posed by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles County.

More items from yet-to-be-revealed artists, including MusiCares 2025 Persons of the Year honorees the Grateful Dead, will be unveiled in the coming days.

“Julien's Auctions is proud to partner again with MusiCares to celebrate the gift of music and its power to inspire and heal the world in our annual charity relief initiative,”' Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions, said in a statement.

“The best of the best will be offered in this incomparable opportunity to own a piece of music history while making a difference.”

More information is available at www.juliensauctions.com/en/auctions/-musicares-589.