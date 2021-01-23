Irwindale Detectives Arrest Felony Evading Suspect in Azusa

The Irwindale Police Department Saturday reported that a parolee wanted on felony evading charges was arrested Friday in Azusa.

Authorities believe Ivan Gonzalez, of El Monte, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that fled from Irwindale police in February 2019, after being stopped for a traffic violation, police said.

“A dangerous pursuit onto the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway ensued, during which the suspect drove in excess of 100 miles per hour, weaved between traffic and drove over a dirt median,” according to a police statement.

“Due to the suspect's dangerous driving the officer stopped pursuing the vehicle and the suspect and the vehicle escaped.”

The city of El Monte has made political history by electing it’s first all-woman city council. For the first time, LA County’s Board of Superiors will be run by five women. Kathy Vara reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2020.

The vehicle was later located by the California Highway Patrol after a solo-vehicle crash on the Pomona (60) Freeway at Crossroads Parkway, police said.

The Irwindale police officer was able to identify the suspect and, after an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in late 2020.

Members from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Probation Revocation Team located and took into custody Gonzalez, 28, on Friday in the city of Azusa, on his arrest warrant for felony evading charges. He was booked by Irwindale police detectives at the West Covina City Jail, where he was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.