Burbank

‘It Feels Like It's Not Real': Family Shocked After 21-Year-Old Son Among Three Killed in Fiery Burbank Crash

Police say street racers in a Kia and a Mercedes struck the Volkswagen in which the three who were killed were riding.

By Beverly White

NBC Universal, Inc.

Family and friends mourned three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank.

The crash that apparently involved street racing occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on North Glenoaks Boulevard at Andover Drive.

The family of one of the victims, Cerain Baker is struggling with the loss of their "bright light." He was a 21-year-old musician and former Burbank football player.

"It feels like it's not real," Tony Baker, his father, says. "We get waves of grief. We sob uncontrollably. Then it's back to regular conversation."

Police say street racers in a Kia and a Mercedes struck the Volkswagen in which Baker was riding with friends.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Also killed was Baker’s best friend, 20-year-old music producer Jaiden Johnson of Burbank and their friend, 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam of Calabasas.

For Cerain Baker’s loved ones life won’t be the same.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAUSD 2 hours ago

LAUSD Debuts Talk Show Exploring Return To Campus

South Pasadena 3 hours ago

Police Dog Taken Off Patrol Duty After Biting a 5-Year-Old Boy at National Night Out Event

"Just a guy that everybody loved, so likable!" said Cencere Baker, his brother. "I went to school with him, I’m just a year younger. You could tell how everyone liked him."

His mother, Cherie Whitehead, said he was a beautiful soul.

"Anyone who met him could tell you, we called him the Mayor of Burbank growing up," she said. "He could hold a conversation with you."

Investigators questioned survivors but have made no arrests.

They say cameras prove the KIA and Mercedes were racing in a 35 mph zone.

This article tagged under:

Burbank
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us