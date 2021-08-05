‘It Feels Like It's Not Real': Family Shocked After 21-Year-Old Son Among Three Killed in Fiery Burbank Crash

Family and friends mourned three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank.

The crash that apparently involved street racing occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on North Glenoaks Boulevard at Andover Drive.

The family of one of the victims, Cerain Baker is struggling with the loss of their "bright light." He was a 21-year-old musician and former Burbank football player.

"It feels like it's not real," Tony Baker, his father, says. "We get waves of grief. We sob uncontrollably. Then it's back to regular conversation."

Police say street racers in a Kia and a Mercedes struck the Volkswagen in which Baker was riding with friends.

Also killed was Baker’s best friend, 20-year-old music producer Jaiden Johnson of Burbank and their friend, 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam of Calabasas.

For Cerain Baker’s loved ones life won’t be the same.

"Just a guy that everybody loved, so likable!" said Cencere Baker, his brother. "I went to school with him, I’m just a year younger. You could tell how everyone liked him."

His mother, Cherie Whitehead, said he was a beautiful soul.

"Anyone who met him could tell you, we called him the Mayor of Burbank growing up," she said. "He could hold a conversation with you."

Investigators questioned survivors but have made no arrests.

They say cameras prove the KIA and Mercedes were racing in a 35 mph zone.