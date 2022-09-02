It's Hot Outside. Here Are Some Year-Round Pools in Los Angeles to Cool Off

If you haven't heard it on the news, you feel it when you walk outside: Southern California is in the midst of a brutal heat wave.
With temperatures near or in the triple digits, excessive heat warnings and watches in place for most of the region, and Flex Aerts that limit AC usage, it's hard to escape.
If you're looking for somewhere to cool off over the long Labor Day weekend, it might be the perfect time to take advantage of some of the city of LA's year-round swimming pools.
Here's a list of around 20 pools you can take a dunk in, as shared on the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks website:
- Algin Sutton Pool -- 8800 S. Hoover St., Los Angeles, CA 90044
- Banning Pool -- 1450 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744
- Celes King III Pool -- 5001 Obama Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
- Cleveland Aquatic Center -- 8120 Vanalden Ave., Reseda, CA 91335
- Echo Park Indoor Pool -- 1419 Colton St., Los Angeles, CA 90026
- Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center -- 4526 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019
- Expo Center LA 84 Foundation / John C. Argue Swim Stadium -- 3980 Bill Robertson Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90037
- Fremont Pool -- 7630 S. Towne Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90003
- Glassell Pool -- 3704 Verdugo Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90065
- Hansen Dam Aquatic Center -- 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (This pool closes Oct. 31, 2022)
- Hey Rookie Pool -- 3351 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731
- Hubert H. Humphrey Pool -- 12560 Filmore St., Pacoima, CA 91331
- Laces Aquatic Center -- 5931 West 18th St., Los Angeles, CA 90035
- Lincoln Park Pool -- 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032
- Richard Alatorre Pool -- 4721 E. Klamath St., Los Angeles, CA 90032
- Roosevelt Pool -- 456 S. Mathews St., Los Angeles, CA 90033
- Van Ness Pool -- 5720 2nd Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90043
- Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Pool -- 14201 Huston St., Van Nuys, CA 91423
- Venice High School Indoor Pool -- 2490 Walgrove Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90066
- Westwood Pool -- 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Peck Park pool also included in the list is closed until further notice.
Find which pool is closest to you with the map below:
LA Year Round Pools
Source: LA Department of Recreation and Parks
You can also cool off in one of the city or county's cooling centers, or follow the tips below to stay safe in the high temperatures.
- Stay hydrated! The more hydrated you are, the more effective your body will be at keeping you cool. Drink water – not fizzy and alcoholic drinks, which will dehydrate you.
- Avoid exercise in the middle of the day. If you need to exercise outside, do it early in the morning when the temperature is lower.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored natural fabrics like cotton and linen, as these will help your skin breathe and let your sweat evaporate, cooling you down.
- We sweat around half a pint daily from both feet (and we wonder why they stink!), so if you can, wear sandals or flip-flops to let your foot sweat evaporate.
- Use a fan to circulate air from open windows. Keep your blinds or curtains drawn during the day, so your home doesn’t heat up while you’re out. Turn off big appliances and help prevent brown-outs!
- To cool down quickly, run your wrists under a cold tap or keep a water spray in the fridge for a quick cooling spritz to the face.
- Keep some wet wipes in your bag so you can freshen up your hands, face and neck if you get hot or clammy.
- Want to stay cool at night? One way is to wash your feet in cool water or take a cold shower before bedtime – especially if you get hot during the night or have hot sweats.
- To cool down in bed, try keeping your pillowcase or sheets in a plastic bag in the fridge during the day. Put them back on the bed at night. The fabric will stay cool when you’re trying to get to sleep.
- And bring your pets in and make sure they have shade and water.
- Be prepared for power outages and know where cooling centers are!