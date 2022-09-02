It's Hot Outside. Here Are Some Year-Round Pools in Los Angeles to Cool Off

If you haven't heard it on the news, you feel it when you walk outside: Southern California is in the midst of a brutal heat wave.

With temperatures near or in the triple digits, excessive heat warnings and watches in place for most of the region, and Flex Aerts that limit AC usage, it's hard to escape.

If you're looking for somewhere to cool off over the long Labor Day weekend, it might be the perfect time to take advantage of some of the city of LA's year-round swimming pools.

Here's a list of around 20 pools you can take a dunk in, as shared on the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks website:

Algin Sutton Pool -- 8800 S. Hoover St., Los Angeles, CA 90044

-- 8800 S. Hoover St., Los Angeles, CA 90044 Banning Pool -- 1450 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744

-- 1450 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744 Celes King III Pool -- 5001 Obama Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

-- 5001 Obama Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016 Cleveland Aquatic Center -- 8120 Vanalden Ave., Reseda, CA 91335

-- 8120 Vanalden Ave., Reseda, CA 91335 Echo Park Indoor Pool -- 1419 Colton St., Los Angeles, CA 90026

-- 1419 Colton St., Los Angeles, CA 90026 Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center -- 4526 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019

-- 4526 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019 Expo Center LA 84 Foundation / John C. Argue Swim Stadium -- 3980 Bill Robertson Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90037

-- 3980 Bill Robertson Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Fremont Pool -- 7630 S. Towne Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90003

-- 7630 S. Towne Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90003 Glassell Pool -- 3704 Verdugo Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90065

-- 3704 Verdugo Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90065 Hansen Dam Aquatic Center -- 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (This pool closes Oct. 31, 2022)

-- 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (This pool closes Oct. 31, 2022) Hey Rookie Pool -- 3351 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

-- 3351 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731 Hubert H. Humphrey Pool -- 12560 Filmore St., Pacoima, CA 91331

-- 12560 Filmore St., Pacoima, CA 91331 Laces Aquatic Center -- 5931 West 18th St., Los Angeles, CA 90035

-- 5931 West 18th St., Los Angeles, CA 90035 Lincoln Park Pool -- 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032

-- 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032 Richard Alatorre Pool -- 4721 E. Klamath St., Los Angeles, CA 90032

-- 4721 E. Klamath St., Los Angeles, CA 90032 Roosevelt Pool -- 456 S. Mathews St., Los Angeles, CA 90033

-- 456 S. Mathews St., Los Angeles, CA 90033 Van Ness Pool -- 5720 2nd Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90043

-- 5720 2nd Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90043 Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Pool -- 14201 Huston St., Van Nuys, CA 91423

-- 14201 Huston St., Van Nuys, CA 91423 Venice High School Indoor Pool -- 2490 Walgrove Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90066

-- 2490 Walgrove Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90066 Westwood Pool -- 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025

The Peck Park pool also included in the list is closed until further notice.

Find which pool is closest to you with the map below:

LA Year Round Pools

You can also cool off in one of the city or county's cooling centers, or follow the tips below to stay safe in the high temperatures.