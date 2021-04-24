J. Jon Bruno, Former Bishop to LA Episcopal Diocese, Dies at 74

Rev. J. Jon Bruno, former bishop to the Episcopal diocese of Los Angeles, has died at the age of 74, his family said Saturday.

Bruno died of natural causes at his home on Friday, the family said.

"Our family and the many others who knew and loved Jon have been blessed with his magnificent life. We are gladdened to know that he has been greeted by St. Peter and is in the loving hands of God,'' his wife Mary said in a statement. "We ask that our family is included in your prayers and our privacy respected in this time of grief."

J. Jon Bruno was born Nov. 17, 1946, in Los Angeles. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1987 and served in his role as bishop to the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles from 2002 until his retirement in 2017.

Bruno retired after a panel of officials from the national Episcopal Church voted to suspend him for three years over a dispute in which Bruno tried and failed to sell the St. James the Great church in Newport Beach to a developer.