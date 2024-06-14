As it takes two to tango, it takes an officer and his K-9 partner to solve a crime.

Tango, a Bloodhound, was credited for catching a robbery suspect, according to the Torrance Police Department.

It all began late Tuesday night when officers got a call about a robbery that took place inside a business on Torrance Boulevard near Madrona Avenue.

Investigators said a female suspect took a bottle of alcohol from the store and took off with the stolen item. Although officers searched the area, they could not locate the woman.

After officers saw in video footage that the suspect ran away to a nearby neighborhood, they called Officer Cuoto and his partner, Tango, and dispatched them to the scene.

After being given the suspect’s scent sample, Officer Tango was able to lead his partner and other officers to a remote area where the robbery suspect was hiding and helped arrest the woman.

The K-9 officer, like other Bloodhounds, has superb abilities to track scents with some 230 million olfactory cells in his nose.

“Tango is capable of following scent trails that are more than 300 hours old,” the police department said in a statement. “Tango nose how to locate criminal activity.”