The Los Angeles Auto Show will swing open its doors next week for a 10-day automotive industry spectacle.

This year's show will feature over two dozen different manufacturers' latest and greatest models, test drives on the returning electric avenue and VIP tours from automotive industry experts.

Here's what to know about this year's show.

When is the LA Auto Show?

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Hosted at the LA convention center, the show will first open its doors to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

Hours for the week are:

Nov. 22: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Nov. 23: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Nov. 24: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Nov. 25: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Nov. 26: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Nov. 27: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving): 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Nov. 29: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Nov. 30: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dec 1: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

From 2023 LA Auto Show

How much are tickets?

General, all day tickets range from $24 plus a $4 fee for adults (13-64), $13 plus a $3 fee for seniors (65+), and $9 plus a $2 fee for children (6-12). Children under 6 years old are free.

Visitors can save a few dollars if they opt to buy weekday only tickets from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. Adults cost $24 total, seniors $13 total, children $9, and children under six are still free.

VIP tour tickets are available from Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1. Tours include an “auto enthusiast showcase”, “electrification showcase”, fun for kids showcase”, and a “suv/outdoor showcase.” Specific tours are only available on specific days and cost $115 for an adult, and $55 for a child.

Priority entrance, Thanksgiving day family bundles and groups over 20+ discounts are also available.

All tickets must be purchased here. Tickets will not be sold at the convention center.

An event floor map will be released closer to the show at this link.

Arrival and parking

Drivers will likely see more delays than usual this weekend and early next week in and around downtown Los Angeles.

LA Convention Center offers non-reserved parking on a limited basis at South Hall, West Hall, and Venice Garage for between $25-35 per day

Public transportation is highly recommended, and the Pico Union station is just one block away from the venue.

Test Drives

Drive drives and rides will be available inside and out the convention center.

The Electric Avenue is returning for 2024 outside the south hall, featuring models from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Kia, Lucid, Rivian and Vinfast for visitors to test drive

Off-Road enthusiasts can give Jeep and Ford’s newest models a spin on the rocks inside the south and west halls. Models include the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon “392,” Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4XE, and Ford Bronco Badlands.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to test a slew of models from nearly a dozen different brands on the streets of downtown.

A full list of manufacturers and models can be found here.

From 2023 LA Auto Show

What’s new

New to this year is the all roads stage; a new exhibit showing some of the unique ways Southern California automotive culture is shaping the automotive industry.

From Nov. 22 through Nov. 24, the new NILU hypercar will be on display. Designed by Sasha Selipanov, a key influence at Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Koenigsegg for the past 20 years, the NILU is the latest in one off exclusive hypercars. Backed by a rear mounted naturally aspirated V12, the NILU is intended to be a return to the brutally analog Formula 1 cars of the 1980s and 90s The prototype vehicle was assembled in Irvine, CA and will be one of the most powerful naturally aspirated vehicles in the world, boasting more than 1000 horsepower.

Tesla specialist Unplugged performance will take center stage afterward on Nov. 25 and 26. On display will be their brand new Cybertruck featuring body panels, lift-kits, wheels, enhanced lighting, custom bed-storage solutions and more.

On Nov. 27 and 28 MrCarSounds, also known as Greg Gevojanyan, his brand ‘Be LOUD’, and his track-built BMW E92 M3 will take over the exhibit.

Gevojanyan found his initial fame for ability to mimic car engine sounds with striking accuracy. He’ll debut his newest exhaust system at the show.

And from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 visitors can take a glance at the TWR Supercat, a new high performance restomod based on the Jaguar XJS chassis.

Los Angeles native and Porsche enthusiast Magnus Walker collaborated with the Head Designer, Khyzyl Saleem, to bring the unique GT car to life. It features a twin turbocharged V12 making over 600 horsepower, and will be just one of 88 units produced.