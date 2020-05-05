Los Feliz

LA City Council Finalizes Agreement With Los Feliz Shelter Operator

The site is scheduled to open in July on the southwest edge of Griffith Park.

By City News Service

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday voted to finalize an agreement with a nonprofit organization to operate the Los Feliz Bridge Home project to temporarily house homeless people.

People Assisting the Homeless will operate the site, which is scheduled to open in July on the southwest edge of Griffith Park.

The project will consist of a 10,800-square-foot tent structure with 100 beds, a hygiene trailer, an administration/intake trailer, a bin storage area, waste and recycling area, elevated deck, outdoor pet area and general open space, according to city documents.

"Today, the City Council took the last step on making the Los Feliz Bridge Home a reality,'' City Councilman David Ryu said.

"This will be the third Bridge Home center to open in (Council) District Four in the past year alone, and one of many more to come,'' he said. "I'm thrilled to partner with the professionals at PATH to make this bridge home a success and provide our unhoused neighbors in Los Feliz with a way out of homelessness.''

PATH is contracted to operate several of the city's Bridge Home shelter facilities.

