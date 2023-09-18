A 30-year-old deputy who was shot and killed in an ambush at a stop light in Palmdale was a 'loved and adored' eight-year veteran of the department and the third member of his family to serve in law enforcement.

Ryan Clinkunbroomer was shot and killed in his patrol SUV as he was stopped at a red light Saturday evening outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. He was found in front of the station at Sierra Highway and East Avenue Q with a gunshot wound to the head.

After a search over the weekend that included a $250,000 reward for information, a person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, authorities said Monday.

In security camera video, a car can be seen pulling alongside Clinkunbroomer's SUV, then speeding away. The sheriff's department referred to that car as a vehicle of interest in the investigation.

Sheriff Robert Luna said the eight-year LASD veteran was the third member of his family to serve with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He served the Palmdale and Antelope Valley communities and transferred to the Palmdale station in July 2018.

"From everything I know about Ryan, people absolutely loved and adored him," Luna said. "He wasn't just one of our Deputy Sheriffs. He was a third generation deputy. His father and grandfather served with us."

Below, a roundup of reaction to the death of Deputy Clinkunbroomer and tributes.

A person has been detained in connection with the death of an LA County sheriff's deputy. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Sept. 18, 2023.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna

"Service was running through his veins. He embodied the values of bravery/selflessness & committed to justice. Our deputy was a devoted family member and a cherished community member. He was cowardly shot while working tirelessly to serve our community this evening.

"Our hearts go out to his family. We cannot fully understand their pain, but we will stand with them in solidarity and support them during this difficult time. They deserve unwavering compassion, and we will do everything in our power to provide them with assistance and care."

I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jqc2sSB63c — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2023

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger

"Words cannot describe my immense sorrow for the tragic loss of a brave deputy's life tonight. My heart breaks for his family, his fellow officers, and the community at large.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions -- including who committed this heinous and brazen attack and why. Whoever is responsible must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and brought to swift justice.

"Our law enforcement officers selflessly put their lives on the line daily when they put on their uniform. These brave professionals fall under harsh scrutiny but it is undeniable that they risk their lives everyday as they work to protect our communities. Today's loss is a terrible reminder of that reality."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn

"The shooting of a @LASDHQ deputy in his patrol car in Palmdale today is senseless and horrific. I've reached out to @LACoSheriff Luna. Tonight I'm praying for him, his friends, fellow deputies at @PalmdaleSheriff, and especially his loved ones."

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis

"On behalf of all Californians, we mourn the horrific, unconscionable, and shocking loss of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer -- a third-generation law enforcement officer whose commitment to service and justice represented the best of the Golden State.

"Selflessly serving his community, Deputy Clinkunbroomer followed in the steps of his father and grandfather -- entrenching a lasting legacy that forever stands tall.

"In this time of mourning, we honor this legacy and send our deepest sympathies to Deputy Clinkunbroomer's fiancée, his loved ones, and the men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Clinkunbroomer's devotion to community and country will never be forgotten."

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón

"I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who made the ultimate sacrifice last night in the line of duty. We mourn the loss of a dedicated and courageous deputy, whose unwavering commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our community will never be forgotten.

"We stand united with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and all of our law enforcement community in this time of profound grief, and we will tirelessly pursue justice for Deputy Clinkunbroomer.

"Our office is in close contact with the LASD and stand ready to assist in any way that we can. May his legacy of service and sacrifice serve as a guiding light for all those who continue to protect and serve.

"Rest in peace, Deputy Clinkunbroomer."

Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt

"(He is a) hero. Palmdale loves the sheriff's deputies and the deputies take very good care of Palmdale and love our community back. The person that did this is a coward and they will be caught."

City of Palmdale

"Our City mourns the tragic loss of LASD Palmdale Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. We stand united with LASD and urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward."

Palmdale Sheriff's Station

"Yesterday, on Sept. 16, 2023, Palmdale Station lost one of our own. Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and killed in his patrol vehicle while he was on duty. Words cannot express the shock, sadness and anger over this senseless loss of an exemplary deputy and an even better human being. Deputy Clinkunbroomer strived for excellence in everything he did. He was very thorough in his investigations, genuinely cared for the community he served, and he was always willing to help out his partners any time they needed it. We are numb with grief and are grasping to come to terms with the fact that he has left a very big void within our station family."

Lost Hills Sheriff's Station

"We are all heartbroken today. Our hearts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at Palmdale Sheriff's Station, as well as the family and loved ones of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Thank you for your service, may you rest in peace."

Los Angeles School Police Department

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn with our law enforcement brothers & sisters over the senseless murder of @LASDHQ Deputy Clinkhunbroomer. The Los Angeles School Police Department extends our condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. May he Rest In Peace."

Santa Monica Police Department

"We are profoundly saddened and extend our heartfelt sympathies to the loved ones of LASD Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was tragically killed yesterday in an act of senseless violence near the Palmdale Station. If you have any information about this incident, please contact LASD Homicide at 323- 890-5500. Your tips could be crucial in securing justice for Deputy Clinkunbroomer and his family."

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes

"There are no adequate words to express my deep sadness over the senseless tragedy the family, friends and partners of Deputy Clinkunbroomer suffered last night. We stand in solidarity with our partners of the @LASDHQ as they mourn this horrific loss."

Santa Ana Police Department

"The Santa Ana Police Department stands with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as they mourn the loss of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer who was ambushed last night while protecting and serving his community. Rest in peace, brother."

Long Beach Police Department

"Last night, Deputy Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and murdered while serving his community. This is an unacceptable act of violence. We mourn with our partners at @LASDHQ and our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family."

Arcadia Police Department

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the @LASDHQ and the friends and family of the @PalmdaleSheriff on the loss of their deputy tonight! We will never forget!! Rest easy our partner, we've got it from here!"

Glendale Police Department

"The Glendale Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Deputy Clinkunbroomer."

Brea Police Department

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer and the entire Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department during this difficult time."

San Diego County Sheriff's Department

"We send our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at @LASDHQ over the death of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. He was fatally shot while sitting in his patrol car in Palmdale. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones. To all law enforcement, stay safe."

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

"With heavy hearts, we extend our condolences to the @LASDHQ after Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was killed in the line of duty tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the men and women he served with."

California Highway Patrol

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Deputy Clinkunbroomer of the @LASDHQ. His eight years of devoted service and his generational legacy of law enforcement speak to the incredible sacrifice he made for his community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family."