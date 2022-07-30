LA county fire department

LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby Officially Retires

LA County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby is officially retiring Saturday after a 38-year career in firefighting.

By City News Service

Chief Daryl L. Osby
Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby officially retires Saturday, ending a 38-year career in firefighting.

"I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last 11, in which I had the honor of serving as fire chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world,'' Osby said in June, when he announced his decision to retire.

Osby was initially appointed to head the department by the LA County Board of Supervisors in February 2011 and was the first Black to hold the post.

"Day after day, we answered the call of those experiencing the worst day of their lives, whether they were in need of a lifesaving rescue, medical treatment or just a helping hand,'' Osby said.

"It is that unwavering commitment that inspired me to come in to work every day and makes it so difficult to say goodbye. It was truly an honor to be your fire chief.''

A retirement celebration and ceremony had been planned for Tuesday in honor of Osby but was postponed indefinitely, according to an announcement by the department earlier this week.

No reason was given for the postponement.

The ceremony was set to occur at LACoFD Headquarters, and would have included Osby ceremoniously hanging his turnout coat and helmet on the Wall of Honor, in front of his family, friends and peers.

Osby will be succeeded by Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone.

