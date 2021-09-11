LA County

LA County Opens More Voting Centers for Sept. 14 Recall Election

The centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, or to return a completed vote-by mail ballot.

By City News Service

In this Oct. 13, 2020, file photo, a voter fills out his ballot while early voting at the Santa Clara County registrar of voters office in San Jose, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Los Angeles County election officials have opened 253 vote centers where people can cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday's gubernatorial recall election.

The hours will be extended to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

All vote centers will follow current public health and safety guidelines, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan.

Registered voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can also be returned by mail or at one of 400 official drop boxes.

To find a vote center, drop box, sample ballot, or to find the status of a ballot that has already been submitted, visit lavote.net.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA CountyrecallNewsomrecall electionRecall Newsom
