LA County officials urge common-sense precautions amid slight COVID increases

Acknowledging small increases in COVID-19 case data over the past month, Los Angeles County health officials on Friday urged residents to again take “common-sense precautions” to limit the spread of the virus and avoid another summer surge in infections.

COVID cases and hospitalizations have spiked upward the past three summers as people take advantage of warmer weather to travel and gather with others, according to the county Department of Public Health. In 2021 and 2023, cases began creeping upward in early July, while in 2022, the increase began in early May.

Fueled by the emergence of new "FLIRT" variants of the virus, the county has already begun to see “small increases” this year in reported COVID-19 cases, testing-positivity rates and concentrations of the virus in wastewater.

According to the Department of Public Health, there were 106 average daily new COVID-19 cases in the county this week, up from 83 per day last week. Health authorities reminded residents that the official case numbers continue to be an undercount of actual infections, since many people either do not test or do not report results of home tests to health officials.

Given that lack of reporting, health officials also monitor concentrations of the virus found in wastewater streams as a more accurate representation of infections. According to the county, wastewater concentrations of the virus are currently running at about 16% of the most recent winter peak, up from 11% a week ago.

The county is also seeing an average of 19.6 new COVID-related hospital admissions per day, up from 16.9 three weeks ago. According to health officials, 9% of hospitalized COVID patients in the past week were in intensive care units.

COVID-related deaths remain low, with the county reporting an average of one per day.

“While COVID-19 transmission patterns continue to evolve, Public Health encourages residents to take simple precautions to reduce transmission,” according to a statement from the agency. “Summer plans can easily be disrupted by COVID-19 illness and increased transmission continues to pose more risk for the elderly.”

“COVID-19 testing is still recommended, especially for anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 symptoms. Free tests are available throughout Los Angeles County and at local pharmacies through most insurance plans.”People who test positive should isolate themselves until they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication and symptoms ease. Health officials also continued to recommend vaccinations, including the most recent booster. Information on vaccinations and how to obtain them is available at publichealth.lacounty.gov/vaccines.