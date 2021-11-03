Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a tweet Wednesday.

The tweet went on to say the mayor, who is fully vaccinated, is feeling good and isolating in hotel room in Glasgow, Scotland, where he is attending the UN conference on climate change.

He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) November 3, 2021

He was scheduled to moderate a panel discussion on international finance to support city climate action on COP26 Finance Day. He also was scheduled to join a panel on urban challenges and solutions to combating the climate crisis.

It was not immediately clear when he's expected to return to Los Angeles.

Garcetti's then-9-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus in December, leading to the mayor working from home in isolation for a period of time. Garcetti's daughter has since recovered and tested negative.

In Los Angeles County, 80% of residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 72% are fully vaccinated, according to the county. Among the county's overall population of 10.3 million people, including those under age 12 who aren't yet eligible for the shots, 69% have received at least one dose, and 61% are fully vaccinated.

Some fully vaccinated people will still get COVID-19 because no vaccine is 100-percent effective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. All vaccines currently authorized in the U.S. help protect people against COVID and severe illnesses associated with the virus, the agency said.

In July, it was announced that Garcetti was selected by the Biden Administration to serve as ambassador to India. His current term ends in 2022.