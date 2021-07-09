LA Mayor Garcetti Selected to Serve as U.S. Ambassador to India

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been selected to serve as U.S. Ambassador to India, the mayor's office confirmed Friday.

NBCLA reported in May that Garcetti, Los Angeles mayor since 2013, was in talks with the Biden administration about the position.

Garcetti was widely rumored to be in the running for President Biden’s pick for Transportation secretary before Pete Buttigieg was nominated. He was said to be eager to land a new role after serving as mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.

The move likely means an interim mayor will be appointed by the Los Angeles City Council.

NBC4’S Conan Nolan and Chuck Todd of Meet the Press weigh in on the possibility that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti may leave his post and take the ambassadorship to India. While some may criticize the mayor if he leaves office early, there are a lot of good reasons why he would accept a nomination to be the ambassador to India. And, former House Speaker Paul Ryan at the Ronald Reagan Library this week gave his advice to the GOP about the Trump obsession.

Garcetti considered a 2020 White House bid and later became part of President Biden’s inner circle. Widely discussed as a possibility to join Biden’s Cabinet last year, he took himself out of the running at a time when the coronavirus was surging in Southern California.

The selection rewards a Biden loyalist who was one of his national campaign co-chairs. Garcetti served on the committee that vetted his pool of vice presidential contenders and was one of several co-chairs for Biden’s inaugural committee.

The two-term mayor has been credited with continuing a transit buildup in congested Los Angeles and establishing tougher earthquake safety standards for thousands of buildings.

But Garcetti faced a crisis of homelessness that became a national embarrassment despite the massive jump in government spending to fight it. Many streets and sidewalks remain cratered and crumbling, despite his early pledge to make fixing them a cornerstone of his administration.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.