LA Mayor Garcetti Selected to Serve as U.S. Ambassador to India

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been selected to serve as U.S. Ambassador to India, the mayor's office confirmed Friday.
NBCLA reported in May that Garcetti, Los Angeles mayor since 2013, was in talks with the Biden administration about the position.
Garcetti was widely rumored to be in the running for President Biden’s pick for Transportation secretary before Pete Buttigieg was nominated. He was said to be eager to land a new role after serving as mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.
The move likely means an interim mayor will be appointed by the Los Angeles City Council.
Garcetti considered a 2020 White House bid and later became part of President Biden’s inner circle. Widely discussed as a possibility to join Biden’s Cabinet last year, he took himself out of the running at a time when the coronavirus was surging in Southern California.
The selection rewards a Biden loyalist who was one of his national campaign co-chairs. Garcetti served on the committee that vetted his pool of vice presidential contenders and was one of several co-chairs for Biden’s inaugural committee.
The two-term mayor has been credited with continuing a transit buildup in congested Los Angeles and establishing tougher earthquake safety standards for thousands of buildings.
But Garcetti faced a crisis of homelessness that became a national embarrassment despite the massive jump in government spending to fight it. Many streets and sidewalks remain cratered and crumbling, despite his early pledge to make fixing them a cornerstone of his administration.
NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.