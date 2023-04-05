The pursuit of a black car through the Pico-Union area ended in the arrest of at least two people Wednesday night after the damaged sedan showered sparks on Los Angeles streets.

The pursuit began after a report of a stolen vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. During the pursuit, three passengers exited the car and were later taken into custody.

The driver, who was believed to be armed and dangerous, stayed in the Pico-Union area, driving around LA Live close to the Crypto.com arena.

Police attempted to deploy spike strips over areas where the driver kept passing through more than once. At least two tires were damaged, but the driver continued, leaving sparks in the car's wake.

The chase finally came to an end at Alvarado Street and Olympic Boulevard where the driver and another passenger were taken into custody.