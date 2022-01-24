LAFD Crews Head to Fire at Downtown LA Restaurant

A restaurant on the first floor of a high-rise building in Downtown Los Angeles caught fire Monday morning, and Los Angeles Fire Department crews were working to extinguish the flames.

The restaurant on fire was located at 255 S. Grand Avenue. LAFD crews responded to the call at 8:29 a.m.

The LAFD warned the public not to come near the scene, as the fire "will significantly impact traffic in the area."

Early, unconfirmed reports said that there were building occupants stuck in an elevator. By 9:04 a.m., firefighters confirmed everyone in the building was free of the elevators, though it was not known at that time if anyone who had been in an elevator needed medical assistance.

Firefighters were also investigating reports of someone on a balcony in the building, on or near the 16th floor.

One person in the restaurant required medical attention due to burns, the LAFD said.

No other information was immediately available.