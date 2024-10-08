LAPD adding extra patrols for Los Angeles Jewish community

Dozens of extra patrols were added to the Pico-Robertson District of Los Angeles on the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officer started patrolling the neighborhood starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday both on foot and horseback as an additional layer of security for the Jewish community.

“(It’s) a solemn day for our Jewish community on Oct. 7,” Cmdr. Steve Lurie with the LAPD’s West Bureau said. “We’re going to be out here in three phases of extra patrol to reassure the community.”

Lurie said the LAPD did not have any information about any threats or problems for Los Angeles’ Jewish community, but when many were gathering to reflect on the horrific attack at temples and community centers, authorities were not taking any chances.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“We’re very grateful that (officers) are here. We appreciate them so much,” said Pegi Medioni who brought food out for officers who were patrolling her neighborhood.

The LAPD urged neighbors to report any suspicious activity.

“We always say if you see something, say something,” Lurie said. “And that is especially true on a day like today – people are going to be on edge, and we understand that. And that’s why we are here.”