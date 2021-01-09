LAPD

LAPD Employee Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Raymond L. Guerrero, a 24-year employee of the LAPD assigned to the Communications Division, died Thursday of complications related to the COVID-19 virus, according to a police statement.

By City News Service

LAPD

A Police Service Representative of the Los Angeles Police Department has died from COVID-19, the department said Saturday.

Raymond L. Guerrero, a 24-year employee of the LAPD assigned to the Communications Division, died Thursday of complications related to the COVID-19 virus, according to a police statement.

He is survived by his wife -- a PSR in the Communications Division -- and two daughters, officials said.

LA County 2 hours ago

LA County Passes 12,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Tops 900,000 Confirmed Cases

Orange County 4 hours ago

Orange County Hits Milestone, Tops 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Elderly Couple Sues Cruise Line After Allegedly Getting COVID-19 in Quarantine

Guerrero "dedicated his career to ensuring that every call for service made by the community members we serve was answered. We thank you for your service and you will be greatly missed,'' officials said in the statement.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating for this department and this city," Chief Michel Moore said. "Guerrero's passing marks the fourth employee who has fallen from this deadly pandemic, leaving yet another hole in our hearts."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAPDCOVID-19
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us