Large Mansion Party Near Beverly Hills Draws Police Response

A party with dozens of people at a mansion north of Beverly Hills Monday night prompted a police response because of the ban on large gatherings in Los Angeles County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about the large party in the 13200 block of Mulholland Drive, near Franklin Canyon Park, about 6:30 p.m., according to Officer Mike Lopez.

Newschopper4 Bravo flew over the home and observed people enjoying the festivities and a long line of cars going up the home's driveway, along with a party bus dropping off about a dozen more people to add to the gathering.