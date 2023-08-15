LASD deputy shot by Fontana police on golf course

An off-duty LA County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting at a golf course in Fontana on Tuesday.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has taken the lead in the investigation that started with a call about a man shooting a weapon near the golf course.

The NBC4 I-team confirmed that the man, who was shot by Fontana Police, is an LA County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The shooting occurred at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club.

Fontana Police say they responded to a call from someone on or around the golf course saying shots had been fired.

According to a neighbor, Myesha Dowe, the deputy lives in one of the homes surrounding the course.

“He was a police officer that was helping us. Not only doing his job in the neighborhood. But also, just a good neighbor,” Dowe said.

She was at home when she thought she heard fireworks.

She said she then started getting messages from friends saying they heard shots and saw their fellow neighbor armed and visibly distressed.

“They seen him come out and run across the golf course with the gun,” Dowe said.

When police arrived, they found the deputy sitting on a path near the putting green. He allegedly raised his gun towards the officers.

That’s when Officer Daniel Romero says multiple officers fired their weapons.

“The suspect was hit. He went down, he was treated by SB Fire medics at the scene and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition,” Romero said.

Investigators have not released any details about what led up to the shooting or the deputy’s state of mind.

The deputy’s condition is not known.