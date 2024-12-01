LASD responds to report of man barricaded with deadly weapon in East LA

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of an armed person barricaded at a home in East Los Angeles on Saturday.

The LASD Special Enforcement Bureau arrived at the 3900 block of Gleason Street where a man with a deadly weapon was reported to be barricaded inside at around 12:40 p.m.

Personnel with the LASD assumed tactical command as their Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) attempted to make contact with the man and “bring this to a peaceful conclusion.”



Residents at nearby homes were evacuated for their safety. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Los Angeles Station at 323-264-4151.