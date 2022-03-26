Earth Hour

LAX, Santa Monica Pier Among SoCal Landmarks Joining ‘Earth Hour'

Earth Hour was started in 2007 as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney, Australia. It's held every year on the last Saturday of March.

By City News Service

Lights_Out_Earth_Hour_LAX_and_Ferris_Wheel_1200x675_648384067641.jpg

Several iconic buildings in the Los Angeles area will go dark Saturday night to mark "Earth Hour," joining hundreds of landmarks, cities and organizations around the world to raise awareness of climate change.

Los Angeles International Airport will turn off its gateway pylons from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The pylons, which line 1.5 miles of Century Boulevard, will be lit green before going dark in unison with lights at other city-owned buildings.

Lighting required for public safety will not be turned off during the event and airport operations will not be affected, airport officials said.

"Los Angeles World Airports is once again proud to join with communities and organizations across the world in celebrating Earth Hour," said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. "Sustainability is at the foundation of how we build, operate and maintain our airports, and we will continue our leadership role in driving our industry to a cleaner, more sustainable future."

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

United States Mar 25

Treasury Secretary Yellen: The U.S. Should Have Moved Faster Toward Renewable Energy

City Councilman Mar 25

Urban Cooling Project Begins In Councilman Harris-Dawson's South LA District

california drought Mar 19

LADWP Urges Conservation As State Water Project Allocation Reduced

During the same hour, the Pacific Wheel Ferris Wheel on the Santa Monica Pier will go entirely dark, except for the wheel rim safety lighting.

Earth Hour was started in 2007 by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney, Australia. It's held every year on the last Saturday of March, with supporters in more than 190 countries and territories.

More information about Earth Hour can be found at this website.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Earth Hourclimate changeLAXSanta Monica Pier
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us