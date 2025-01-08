Lidia Fire breaks out in Acton, triggering evacuation orders

Evacuation orders have been issued in Acton, where firefighters are responding to a brush fire that broke out in the Los Angeles County town.

The Lidia Fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday near the 5700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire. As of 3:55 p.m., the fire has grown to 80 to 100 acres with 30% containment. Due to the fire, the following areas have been ordered to vacate:

LAC-E085, LAC-E088, LAC-E123

In wake of the blaze, Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Crown Valley Road has been shut down. It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

The fire comes as crews battle several other brush fires in Los Angeles County, including the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, the Eaton Fire in Altadena, the Hurst Fire in Sylmar and the Woodley Fire in Sepulveda Basin.