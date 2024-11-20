Long Beach

Will Prop 36, Supreme Court ruling on homelessness make Long Beach safer for businesses?

Business owners also said they are curious about Prop 36 and the Supreme Court ruling, which allows cities to ban people from sleeping and camping in public places.

By Mekahlo Medina

Business owners in Long Beach were expected to gather Tuesday night to discuss crime prevention and how the passage of Proposition 36, which toughens penalties for retail theft, would impact their livelihoods. 

The business owners from downtown Long Beach and north Long Beach to Belmont Shores said they are struggling after repeated attacks over the last few years. 

“I myself had a break-in, but we are just focusing on moving forward and how to make our neighborhood safer,” said Emilita Garcia, who owns East Village Cafe in the Arts District. “I think everyone is frustrated.”

“LA county has a lot of challenges, and so does Long Beach,”Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert said. “Those challenges are crime, homeless challenges, and I really think there is a lot we can do better.”

Prop 36, which passed with overwhelming support by California voters, creates felony penalties for repeat offenders in some theft and drug possession cases while creating a “treatment-mandated” felony for some drug crimes that require offenders to complete treatment or face up to three years in prison. 

“The homeless problem that we have and the criminal challenges that we have didn’t start overnight,” Haubert said. “I’m actually optimistic. I think we are going in the right direction.”

