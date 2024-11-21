Long Beach

Long Beach mattress recycling pilot is now permanent

Long Beach sees around 18,000 mattresses illegally dumped each year.

By Benjamin Gamson

Recycled mattresses stacked at the City’s 24/7 mattress drop-off site, located at 970 W. Chester Pl.
The city of Long Beach announced Wednesday that its mattress recycling pilot program would become permanent. 

Residents can drop a used mattress for free at 970 W. Chester Pl., which will be open 24/7. Once they are dropped off, the Mattress Recycling Council, a nonprofit, recycles the material which can be used in other items including construction materials and carpet padding.

“By bringing used mattresses to the 24/7 drop-off location, residents prevent potent greenhouse gas emissions, free up city resources for other cleanup efforts and contribute to clean and healthy streets throughout Long Beach,” said Director of Public Works Eric Lopez.

The pilot program began in August 2024, and 397 mattresses were recycled. 

In addition to the drop off center, on the first Saturday of each month the Mattress Recycling Council hosts a collection event. The new permanent program will replace Mattress Recycling Council's events with the last weekend collection set for Dec. 7. 

